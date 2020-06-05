Water bills frozen for Lockyer Valley residents

Homeowners can breathe a sigh of relief, with water bills frozen for six months.

Urban Utilities is freezing its water and sewerage prices in the Lockyer Valley for six months in recognition of the “financial impact of COVID-19 on many customers”.

This is separate to the State Bulk Water Charge which is set and controlled by the Queensland Government.

Urban Utilities spokesperson Michelle Cull said they would hold their prices at current levels until December 31, while continuing to invest in essential services.

“Many households and businesses in the Lockyer Valley have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and we want to do as much as we can to support the community during this difficult time,” Ms Cull said.

“While freezing prices for six months, we’re committed to delivering safe, high-quality water and sewerage services to protect public health.

“It’s also important we continue to maintain and renew our vast network of pipes, pumps and treatment plants across our service region.”

Urban Utilities’ price change will come into effect on January 1, 2021, when its component of the average residential bill in the Lockyer Valley will increase by 2.4% or $5.49 per quarter.

The Government’s State Bulk Water Charge is set to rise by 3.5% from July 1, 2020, adding $3.94 per quarter to the average bill.

To assist households with utility bills, the Queensland Government has provided a $200 COVID-19 relief payment for water and electricity.

Urban Utilities also wants to remind customers they have a range of assistance options for residents and businesses having trouble paying their bills due to COVID-19.

“Under our Urban Assist program, we can offer interest-free payment extensions and flexible payment plans,” Ms Cull said.

“If you’re concerned about paying your bill by its due date, please get in touch with us as soon as possible so we can help.”