Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Kingaroy street brawl captured on camera
Crime

WATCH: Violent street brawl in Kingaroy captured on camera

Dominic Elsome
Holly Cormack
Tristan Evert
, &
18th Sep 2020 6:30 PM | Updated: 19th Sep 2020 1:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

VIDEO has captured the moment a violent street brawl broke out on the streets of Kingaroy that left multiple people in hospital and handcuffs. 

According to a Queensland Police spokeswoman, the fight broke out between a group of people out the front of a home on Alford St at 2.10pm this afternoon.

Two people have been taken into custody.

A witness told the South Burnett Times one man was intercepted by officers on the corner of Markwell Street and Kingaroy Street.

Two men were also hospitalised in the brawl.

A QAS spokesman said the two men transported to Kingaroy hospital were reportedly in their teens. Paramedics treated one man for a head injury and another with minor injuries.

A QPS spokeswoman said an ambulance was later called to the Kingaroy watch house, following reports one of the people taken into custody required treatment for a broken finger.

More Stories

assault crime kingaroy street brawl
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Issue’ halts opening of popular Laidley swimming pool

        Premium Content ‘Issue’ halts opening of popular Laidley swimming pool

        Community AN ‘issue’ detected during upgrades has halted the opening of Laidley’s swimming pool this spring.

        • dominic.elsome
        Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Premium Content Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Politics The LNP has not ruled out preferencing the Greens over Labor

        WATCH THE REPLAYS: Favourites dominate day one of the CBSQ

        Premium Content WATCH THE REPLAYS: Favourites dominate day one of the CBSQ

        Basketball Watch the highlights of these Qld games.

        • dominic.elsome
        Lockyer Valley local killed in plane crash identified

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley local killed in plane crash identified

        News TRIBUTES have started to pour for the pilot who died in a tragic accident this...

        • dominic.elsome