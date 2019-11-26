Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

WATCH: Two armed men storm service station
News

WATCH: Two armed men storm service station with machete

Paige Ashby
26th Nov 2019 4:53 PM | Updated: 6:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have been caught on camera threatening 7-Eleven staff with an axe and a machete, before taking off with the store's till and some cigarettes.

According to police, the two men entered the Springfield Parkway store just before 11pm on 13 November.

The men had their faces covered and fled the scene in a gold VT Holden Commodore.

The first man is described as caucasian, 18-19 years old with blonde hair and wearing a red baseball cap, grey hoodie, black work gloves, navy track pants, and red shoes with white soles.

The second man is described as caucasian, wearing a black long sleeve shirt, motorbike gloves and grey trackpants.

Police are appealing for anyone with further information to come forward.

7-eleven armed robbery queensland police services
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Done for drunk driving on his own doorstep

        premium_icon Done for drunk driving on his own doorstep

        News One unlucky man had just pulled into his driveway when police nabbed him

        Councillor calls for region to set sights on pest populations

        premium_icon Councillor calls for region to set sights on pest...

        News A Somerset councillor has called for bounties to be placed on wild pigs, to help...

        IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        premium_icon IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        News A violent scene in the CBD had witnesses locking their car doors in fear and...

        Local road set to finally reopen following bushfire

        Local road set to finally reopen following bushfire

        News Esk-Hampton road is set to finally reopen to traffic this afternoon.