Watch: Teacher’s car seen in dashcam footage

DASHCAM footage has emerged of Brisbane schoolteacher Anthony Stott's final hours, deepening the mystery of his bizarre death.

The video, obtained by Channel 9, appears to show his silver BMW speeding along the Pacific Highway in northern NSW with no headlights about 1am last Monday.

The car is seen to overtake a semi-trailer which flashes its lights to warn the driver of the danger.

The BMW is then seen abandoned stationary in the left lane of the southbound highway about 2am.

Mr Stott's keys and wallet were inside the vehicle.

Five hours after the car was found, the popular French teacher at St Peters Lutheran College at Springfield was fatally struck by a semi-trailer on the northbound highway.

Police allege the 43-year-old had been held captive at a Cudgera Creek farm, tied to a chair and bashed with a golf club.

The farm's owners, Mark Frost, 46, and Lauren Grainger, 39, have been charged with detaining Mr Stott in company with intent to obtain advantage.

A bail hearing for Ms Grainger today was told she claimed Mr Stott was armed with a knife came to the farmhouse in the early hours of Monday last week.

She and Frost allegedly tied him to a chair in a farm shed and assaulted him to force him to confess why he was there.

Police allege the couple took photos of Mr Stott 'bound tightly' to the chair by the arms and neck.

Police allege he either escaped the farm or was released and ran back onto the M1 and into the path of the truck.

Grainger was refused bail, with the magistrate saying she was a risk of interfering with the recovery of the missing chair and rope.