Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

WATCH LIVE: St Mary's year 10s take on Palm Beach

Jason Gibbs
12th Aug 2020 10:37 AM | Updated: 2:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

St Mary's are set to face Palm Beach in the latest round of the Langer Cup.

 

LEAGUE: St Mary's ignited their Allan Langer Cup campaign with an impressive win last week.

After finding themselves trailing 12-6 early in the game, the college team fought back to secure a 24-16 over Ipswich State High School.

Today they face rugby league powerhouse Palm Beach Currumbin away from home.

The Chronicle is the best place you can watch the match live along with a host of other Allan Langer and Aaron Payne Cup matches.

The Chronicle digital subscribers have exclusive access to the livestreams.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

11.45am: Cowboys Challenge: Ignatius Park College v Mackay SHS

11.45am: Aaron Payne Cup: The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

12.45pm: Aaron Payne Cup: Ignatius Park College v Mackay SHS

12.45pm: Cowboys Challenge: The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

1pm: Cowboys Challenge: St Brendan's College Yeppoon v St Pat's Mackay

2.15pm: Aaron Payne Cup: St Brendan's College Yeppoon v St Pat's Mackay

3pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Ipswich State High School v Keebra Park

4pm: Langer Cup: Ipswich State High School v Keebra Park

4pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Wavell State High v Marsden State High

4pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Palm Beach Currumbin State High v St Mary's College Toowoomba

5pm: Langer Cup: Wavell State High v Marsden State High

5pm: Langer Cup: Palm Beach Currumbin State High v St Mary's College Toowoomba

allan langer cup allan langer cup livestream rugby league st mary's st mary's college toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        Premium Content ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has used the latest outbreak of COVID-19 in New Zealand to remind Queenslanders that the battle against the pandemic was far from over.

        Backpackers ‘safe’ in Lockyer during uncertain virus

        Premium Content Backpackers ‘safe’ in Lockyer during uncertain virus

        Rural IN the height of peak winter production, backpacker numbers are tight. But labour...

        FULL LIST: New park, projects, school upgrades for region

        Premium Content FULL LIST: New park, projects, school upgrades for region

        News A NEW park, major council projects and schools in the Lockyer and Somerset will...

        MISSING: Family’s $3000 reward for safe return of loved dogs

        Premium Content MISSING: Family’s $3000 reward for safe return of loved dogs

        Pets & Animals PATCH and Serena vanished without a trace on Christmas Eve, and the search...