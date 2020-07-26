Menu
WATCH: Shark feeds on whale carcass off Armstrong Beach
WATCH: Shark feeding frenzy caught on camera

Rae Wilson
, rae.wilson@news.com.au
26th Jul 2020 2:40 PM
A SARINA police officer has captured the moment a tiger shark feeding frenzy began on Saturday as a whale carcass floated off Armstrong Beach.

The incredible footage, from just metres away, shows the hungry beast feasting on the once graceful sea creature.

Sarina police officer Michael 'Mick' Jones and a crew of helpers got to this whale carcass just before it beached on Armstrong Beach on Saturday. Pictures: Michael Jones
Sarina police officer Michael 'Mick' Jones and a crew of helpers got to this whale carcass just before it beached on Armstrong Beach on Saturday. Pictures: Michael Jones

But Michael 'Mick' Jones said the whole situation could have resulted in a public health nightmare if they had not stepped in when they did.

"We got to this whale carcass just minutes in time before it beached in front of Armstrong Beach today," he posted to Facebook on Saturday.

Sarina police officer Michael 'Mick' Jones and a crew of helpers got to this whale carcass just before it beached on Armstrong Beach on Saturday. Pictures: Michael Jones
Sarina police officer Michael 'Mick' Jones and a crew of helpers got to this whale carcass just before it beached on Armstrong Beach on Saturday. Pictures: Michael Jones

"What a health nightmare it would have been for the next six months.

"No one would have been able to live south end of Armies (Beach) and council would have a nightmare trying to get rid of it.

Sarina police officer Michael 'Mick' Jones hope the whale carcass will stay over at Petersen's Rocks. Pictures: Michael Jones
Sarina police officer Michael 'Mick' Jones hope the whale carcass will stay over at Petersen’s Rocks. Pictures: Michael Jones

"The tiger shark chewing on it was happy and looked like a bloated kid trying to eat the last Easter egg despite being full to the point of bursting.

"It was hard stinking work but we hope tonight's tide will keep it over at Petersen's Rocks."

Sarina police officer Michael 'Mick' Jones towing a whale carcass back out to sea on Saturday. Pictures: Michael Jones
Sarina police officer Michael 'Mick' Jones towing a whale carcass back out to sea on Saturday. Pictures: Michael Jones

Senior Sergeant Jones said he had a crew help him tow the carcass away from the beach and they had anchored it to rocks offshore.

"Marine Parks and Fisheries are fully appraised and my directions were to let nature take its course and the sharks and crocodiles enjoy," he said.

Whale carcasses that have washed up on beaches often have to be buried at great cost and toil.

