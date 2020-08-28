WATCH: ‘Rolling drunk’ mum drives on wrong side of highway

Shocking footage has been released of the moment a Brisbane mum-of-two drove up to 80km/h the wrong way on a major Brisbane highway while more than four times the legal limit.

Police have released the footage taken on January 11 of Cannon Hill resident Kerrie Dunstan, 47, as part of Queensland Road Safety Week.

Ms Dunstan appeared at the Wynnum Magistrates Court on June 23 charged with several offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence.

The video footage shows motorists stopping to try and intercept her.

Police told the court on the day that Ms Dunstan was driving with a blood-alcohol level of .214, when she illegally turned onto the Wynnum Rd off-ramp at the Gateway Motorway, driving northbound in a southbound lane.

Brisbane mum Kerrie Dunstan appeared in court in June. Picture: Facebook

She then travelled more than 2km on the wrong side of the freeway, with several motorists having to take quick action to avoid a crash, the court heard.

The prosecutor, Senior Constable Duncan Blackburn, showed the footage in court where members of the public stopped Ms Dunstan at the Port of Brisbane on-ramp and helped her out of her car.

She can be seen driving into oncoming traffic.

Magistrate Leanne Scoines called Ms Dunstan's actions "absolutely gobsmacking" and looked as though it was out of "some sort of movie".

Lily Berkeley, the defence lawyer from Legal Aid Queensland, told the court Ms Dunstan was extremely remorseful and had a troubled past, which contributed to her alcoholism.

Other motorists pulled over and tried to chase her down.

Ms Dunstan was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and was disqualified from driving for two years.

She was also fined a total of $600 for her other charges.

The car was spotted on traffic cameras being stopped by other motorists.

