Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sport

LIVESTREAM: St Brendan's v Yeppoon SHS in RDSSRL competition

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
25th Aug 2020 9:48 AM | Updated: 6:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two crucial matches from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition will be livestreamed on this website tonight.

No spectators are allowed at games this season due to COVID-19 but you can still catch the action from Browne Park.

At 6.30pm, Open A teams Yeppoon State High and St Brendan's College Gold will replay their Round 2 game that was washed out, with the winner qualifying for the grand final.

At 7.45pm, Heights College and Yeppoon State High 2 will clash in the Open C semi-final.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream closer to kick-off.

The RDSSRL grand finals will be played on Friday and will also be livestreamed on this website.

The grand final schedule is Open C at 4.30pm, Open B at 6pm and Open A at 7.30pm.

 

More stories

Watch the replay of last Friday's RDSSRL games here

Watch the replay of August 18 RDSSRL games here

Triple treat for North Rocky High's fleet-footed winger

browne park heights college rockhampton district secondary schools rugby leagu rugby league st brendan's college yeppoon state high school
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls to change speed limit as teen in coma after crash

        Premium Content Calls to change speed limit as teen in coma after crash

        News A LOCKYER Valley teen is fighting for his life in hospital as calls grow to change the speed limit of a dangerous local road.

        Why the Lockyer will ditch Brisbane tourism for country team

        Premium Content Why the Lockyer will ditch Brisbane tourism for country team

        Council News A CHANGE in tourism bodies will end up costing rate payers more, but there’s a good...

        Woman with drink drive past ‘walks away’ from RBT

        Premium Content Woman with drink drive past ‘walks away’ from RBT

        Crime Police have charged a woman who tried to refuse a breath test by walking away from...

        State facing up to a new normal

        Premium Content State facing up to a new normal

        Health Consider wearing a mask if social distancing not possible