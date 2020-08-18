Menu
LIVESTREAM: Watch Rocky secondary schools league games live

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
18th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Two games from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition will be livestreamed on this website tonight.

No spectators are allowed at games this season due to COVID-19 but they can catch some of the action, with the two games at Rockhampton's Browne Park tonight and on Friday night being livestreamed this week.

Games are at 6pm and 7.30pm.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off.

Every game in the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and the Walters Cup, are also being livestreamed this year.

RDSSRL games livestreaming tonight

REPLAY

6pm: Open B, St Brendan's Green v North Rockhampton High School

 

Livestreaming

7.30pm: Open A, St Brendan's Gold v Rockhampton High School

 

