WATCH: Red belly black snuggles up to toys in toddler's cot
Environment

WATCH: Red belly black sssnuggles with child's cuddly toys

11th Apr 2018 1:41 PM

AN EXPERT snake catcher is warning Ipswich residents to be on the lookout for the reptiles after a close encounter at a Peak Crossing home yesterday.

Andrew Smedley was called to the property to deal with a red belly black that had curled up among the cuddly toys in a little girl's bedroom.

"Luckily she wasn't in the room at the time and thankfully her dad spotted the snake up on the window sill," he said in a Facebook post.

A red belly black curled up among cuddly toys in a child's bedroom at Peak Crossing.
"He did the right thing by shutting the door and placing a towel at bottom to keep it contained until I got there.

"It's hard to say how long it had been in the house or the room.

"It was a bit of handful to get out as it kept wrapping itself around the toys.

"Fortunately it all ended well and he's now relocated safely."

Tips to stay snake safe

  • Tell kids to wear enclosed shoes; kids are often bitten on the feet after standing on snakes
  • If you find a snake, don't corner it, just move away and let it escape

What to do if bitten

  • Assume all snakes are venomous
  • Call 000 immediately
  • Don't wash the wound
  • Firmly wrap the bite area in a bandage
  • Limit movement
