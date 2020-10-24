WATCH: QSL Basketball women’s grand final

It's the match up everyone has been waiting for and they will get it as the undefeated Logan Thunder host the Southern Districts Spartans in the Queensland State League women's grand final.

Both teams were the best two sides all season, with Logan going through without a loss and Southern Districts' only loss coming against the Thunder in Round 3.

The Thunder progressed through to the grand final following a 62-point demolition of the Ipswich Force last night while the Spartans overcame a gritty Gold Coast Rollers side 77-69 in the semi-final.

Logan Thunder star Mikaela Ruef.

The last time the two teams met, it was the Thunder who recorded a 76-61 victory however the Spartans were without WNBL forward Kalani Purcell.

Tonight's clash will feature star-studded match ups across the floor with defending QBL MVP Mikaela Ruef, Mikhaela Cann, Ashley Taia and Chevannah Paalvast to lead Logan against Purcell, Maddy Willey, Nat Taylor and Rebecca Haynes.

Tip-off at Cornubia Park Sports Centre is at 8pm.

