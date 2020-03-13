Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

WATCH: Police spike car, swarm driver in dramatic arrest

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
13th Mar 2020 2:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRAMATIC video footage has emerged of a man being arrested after police spiked his car at Gunalda this afternoon.

Dramatic footage has emerged of a man being arrested at Gunalda on Friday afternoon.
Dramatic footage has emerged of a man being arrested at Gunalda on Friday afternoon.

Footage shows armed officers swarming the crashed car with guns drawn after the man reportedly drove over spikes and lost control near Queen St and Birdwood Drive.

The man is seen exiting the car before going to ground, where he was set upon by the officers and arrested.

The footage also shows a restrained police dog approaching the man.

Dramatic footage has emerged of a man being arrested at Gunalda on Friday afternoon.
Dramatic footage has emerged of a man being arrested at Gunalda on Friday afternoon.

Another video shows the man being led away in handcuffs and taken to a police car.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest have not yet been confirmed, but witnesses reported a "funny smell" in a nearby house shortly before police arrived.

Dramatic footage has emerged of a man being arrested at Gunalda on Friday afternoon.
Dramatic footage has emerged of a man being arrested at Gunalda on Friday afternoon.

More information as it comes to hand.

arrest footage crime scene emergency services gympie-crime gympie news gympie police police chase
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why a rural town is losing land to the transport department

        premium_icon Why a rural town is losing land to the transport department

        News Road alignment issues on a small town’s main street have forced the local council to surrender its ownership of nearby land.

        Eight Somerset projects you need to know about

        premium_icon Eight Somerset projects you need to know about

        News Council has proposed eight new projects for construction in response to a request...

        We must diversify to build sustainable economy: Cook

        premium_icon We must diversify to build sustainable economy: Cook

        Politics Business approach to council and economical diversification key pledges for...

        Six projects to improve Somerset region

        premium_icon Six projects to improve Somerset region

        News Kerbing, footpaths and tennis court upgrades are just some of the projects on the...