Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

WATCH NOW: Robert Irwin bitten on face by snake

by Amy Price
11th Jul 2020 6:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

BLOOD is certainly thicker for Robert Irwin.

In Crikey! It's the Irwins: Life in Lockdown, Robert is talking to the camera after rescuing a carpet python when it strikes at his face, drawing blood.

A screenshot of Robert Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram
A screenshot of Robert Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram

The 16-year-old shared an almost identical video of his dad, the late Steve Irwin, on his Instagram page getting struck also on the right side of his face by a carpet python in one of the original Crocodile Hunter documentaries.

 

A screenshot of Steve Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram
A screenshot of Steve Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram

 

A screenshot of Steve Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram
A screenshot of Steve Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram

The special episode will air on Animal Planet on August 1.

 

 

Robert Irwin shares side by side photos of him and dad Steve after a carpet python face attack. Picture: Instagram
Robert Irwin shares side by side photos of him and dad Steve after a carpet python face attack. Picture: Instagram

Originally published as WATCH NOW: Robert Irwin bitten on face by snake

A screenshot of Robert Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram
A screenshot of Robert Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram

More Stories

celebrity editors picks robert irwin snake bite steve irwin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUDGET: Lockyer council set to deliver ‘rates freeze’

        premium_icon BUDGET: Lockyer council set to deliver ‘rates freeze’

        Council News Lockyer Valley rates are expected to be “frozen” in the upcoming budget, but it’s unknown how that will impact services.

        Servo, drive-through planned for busy highway destination

        premium_icon Servo, drive-through planned for busy highway destination

        Property The plans for a new servo also include food and drink outlets, fuelling options for...

        Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses

        premium_icon Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses

        News Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses

        NAMED: Five drug, drink drivers in Gatton court

        premium_icon NAMED: Five drug, drink drivers in Gatton court

        Crime Drivers have been caught in College View, Laidley North and Gatton.