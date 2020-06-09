Menu
Watch: Locals swarm on driver as high-speed joy ride ends

by Erin Smith
9th Jun 2020 5:39 PM
A 23-year-old Caboolture South man will spend another night in the watch house after allegedly taking a stolen car on a high speed joy ride around Morayfield and Caboolture.

Police allege the man stole a Ford Wildtrak from a home at Crestwood Ave, Morayfield at about 1.30pm on Monday.

 

 

PolAir footage shows the moment an allegedly stolen car narrowly misses hitting a group of children.
The car was later spotted leaving a shopping centre carpark at Elliot St at about 5pm.

Police allege the driver sped off when police attempted to intercept the car.

PolAir was called in and spotted the allegedly driving dangerously through Caboolture.

A tyre deflation device eventually brought the car to a stop in Renmark St.

Police allege the man narrowly missed hitting a group of young children playing the street.

But the man didn't give up there - fleeing the from the car.

 

 

The moment police arrest the 23-year-old Caboolture South man after an alleged high speed joy ride through Caboolture.
Residents in a nearby street then detained the man until police arrived.

The 23-year-old Caboolture South man has been charged with

burglary, dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evasion, driving without a licence and receiving tainted property.

He has appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court and remanded in custody until tomorrow.

