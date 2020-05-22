Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Music

WATCH LIVE ONLINE: Where to see Powderfinger reunion concert

by Glenn Roberts
22nd May 2020 4:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Going to a gig is not possible for now so legendary Brisbane rockers Powderfinger have decided help music fans out by entering the home delivery business.

This weekend's show, titled One Night Lonely, will be livestreamed online Saturday at 7pm. It will be free but will raise funds for Support Act and Beyond Blue.

WATCH THE CONCERT HERE: 7PM, MAY 23

The idea of an online reunion came out of one of many Zoom meetings band members were having around a 20th anniversary reissue of Odyssey No. 5, their biggest selling album.

Frontman Bernard Fanning told The Daily Telegraph members were meeting once a week on Zoom since a just before the lockdowns started.

The subject of the various online gigs being performed during the COVID-19 crisis came up and someone, Fanning will not say who, raised the idea of Powderfinger livestreaming a show.

The issue of social distancing, as well as the fact that members live in three states, meant getting together physically was not an option.

 

Powderfinger rocking the stage at the Mackay leg of their Sunsets Tour on October 3, 2010 .Picture: Lauren Reed
Powderfinger rocking the stage at the Mackay leg of their Sunsets Tour on October 3, 2010 .Picture: Lauren Reed

 

So each has recorded their performance individually in their respective studios and had it professionally mixed ready to be livestreamed.

Fans can expect the tried and true favourites.

"We weren't setting out to mount any great artistic challenge," Fanning said.

You can watch on Powderfinger's YouTube channel from 7pm, Saturday May 23, 2020.

G’day Folks, we know we’ve been quiet but we hope this news makes you smile. Powderfinger are getting back together for...

Posted by Powderfinger on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Where to see Powderfinger reunion concert

More Stories

concert editors picks livestream powderfinger reunion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cattle duffer strikes east of Toowoomba

        premium_icon Cattle duffer strikes east of Toowoomba

        Crime A BULL is missing from a farm east of Toowoomba. Police suspect it was stolen.

        Five decisions council will vote on next week

        premium_icon Five decisions council will vote on next week

        Council News Selling land with unpaid rates, community assistance grants and event postponements...

        Animal-loving cops dig deep for hungry rescue pups

        premium_icon Animal-loving cops dig deep for hungry rescue pups

        Pets & Animals Piles of dog food and toys have been donated to a Lockyer Valley animal shelter by...

        Online cattle sale attracts hundreds in maiden attempt

        premium_icon Online cattle sale attracts hundreds in maiden attempt

        Rural Toogoolawah’s first online sale has been dubbed an “unbelievable success”...