Premier confirms back to school plan, dates

FROM May 11, Queensland's kindergarten, Prep and Year 1, 11 and 12 students will go back to school.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government would reassess on May 15 for the rest of the grades with the intention of sending all students back on May 25.

Ms Palaszczuk said the return to classrooms was made possible by the state's low infection rates, thanking Queenslanders for the hard work they had done.

The Premier has conceded it had been a difficult juggling period for parents with children learning from home.

She said the reopening of schools followed extensive discussions with Education Minister Grace Grace.

It comes after three new cases in Queensland overnight with one case contracted in London, another in Los Angeles and the other on a cruise ship.

It takes the state's total to 1038.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the drop off and pick up of students needed to be worked out over the coming weeks.

She said it was really important that if students were sick that they stayed home.

It is expected that gatherings, such as assemblies, will not go ahead at schools.

Some COVID-19 restrictions were eased at the weekend, allowing people to leave their homes for recreation and non-essential shopping.

Most people were applauded for practising safe distancing but police dished out 146 COVID-19 breaches totalling nearly $200,000.

Among those was 25 fines for people at a two-day house party on the Gold Coast.

Police also urged people to avoid crowded areas after van loads of police were forced to move people on from a packed Burleigh hill Sunday night.

