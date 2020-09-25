Menu
WATCH LIVE: Premier to provide COVID-19 update

25th Sep 2020 9:12 AM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will this morning provide an update on coronavirus in Queensland.

Ms Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles will hold a press conference in Brisbane at 9am.

It comes as the State Government eased restrictions on aged-care visitors and in-home gatherings.

 

Limits on private gatherings have eased from 10 to 30 people, bringing the region back in to line with the rest of the state, and lockdowns on aged-care and disability accommodation services have been lifted.

However, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young urged against complacency.

