Subscribe
WATCH LIVE: Premier to provide COVID-19 update

by Greg Stolz
6th Aug 2020 11:12 AM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will provide an update on the state's latest coronavirus figures during a visit to the Gold Coast this morning, where she has handed out bakery treats to border volunteers.

There have been no new cases of coronavirus overnight, but there is some confusion over the test results of a positive case in West Moreton yesterday.

During the visit to the Griffith St, Coolangatta, Ms Palaszczuk handed out bakery treats to the officers and volunteers.

She was accompanied by Police Minister Mark Ryan and senior police in the unannounced visit.

The border will be shut to NSW and ACT residents from 1am on Saturday.

Deputy Premier Steve Gollschewski this morning said people attempting to cross the border after 1am Saturday - when the ban on travel from NSW, ACT and Victoria begins - will need to be very patient.

He said long delays should be expected.

"Don't come to our borders as of 1am Saturday without an exemption and expect to get let into Queensland," he said.

He said people retuning to Queensland should come back before 1am Saturday if they do not want to go into quarantine.

He said the "second defence" keeping Queenslanders safe is social distancing.

"Now is not the time for complacency," Mr Gollschewski said.

He said yesterday's COVID-19 compliance checks involved visiting 253 people. All but three were found to be compliant, with three matters still under investigation.

 

