Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed the state has recorded no new cases of coronavirus overnight while also announcing a domestic violence summit to combat a spike in brutal attacks.

It means there have now been 1043 cases in Queensland, of which 52 are active cases.

Nine of those cases are in hospital with three patients on ventilators.

There have now been over 120,000 tests since the outbreak earlier this year.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was good news, and that her Government was now focused on jobs.

She said a domestic violence summit would be held due to an alarming spike in the number of domestic violence victims facing attacks while in isolation.

The incidence and severity of domestic violence attacks had grown exponentially during the lockdown with hospitals reporting more and more victims seeking treatment for serious injuries.

Service providers are reportedly 'very concerned' women are not making the choice to leave violent situations and feared going to shelters and refuges because of possible coronavirus exposure.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the ongoing low case rate helped the state continue to ease restrictions.

"If everyone continues down this path, we will be able to lift restrictions," said Ms Young.

The briefing comes after five new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Queensland on Tuesday as the state continues to flatten the curve.

Among the five cases, there were three from interstate that will be added to Queensland's tally, as well as one from the Gold Coast and another in Brisbane who contracted the virus through their household.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has flagged cheap airfares to encourage the return of domestic tourism, possibly as early as the June school holidays.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier reveals zero new cases