Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

WATCH LIVE: Premier delivers COVID-19 update

2nd Sep 2020 6:00 AM

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is this morning providing an update on the number of active COVID-19 cases in Queensland.

She will be speaking from Cairns at 8am.

It comes after there were two new cases recorded yesterday - male student from Staines Memorial College and a nurse from Ipswich Hospital.

It was also revealed that police had apprehended infamous bikie Shane Bowden after he flew into Queensland from Victoria.

As of yesterday, there were 28 active cases across the state with 18 people in hospital.

coronavirus covid-19 queensland
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Lockyer school kids were visited by rescue chopper

        Premium Content Why Lockyer school kids were visited by rescue chopper

        Education Lockyer school kids have helped kick start an important summer safety program, which included a visit by the rescue helicopter.

        Wallet-swiper steals from pensioner at Gatton checkout

        Premium Content Wallet-swiper steals from pensioner at Gatton checkout

        Crime A MAN who had just withdrawn $500 in cash had his wallet pinched by another Coles...

        Big thunderstorms to sweep region this spring

        Premium Content Big thunderstorms to sweep region this spring

        News Drought-stricken farmers have welcomed the news after climate modelling revealed a...

        Premier's hard line on state's border closure

        Premium Content Premier's hard line on state's border closure

        News It has prompted an attack from a Federal Government minister