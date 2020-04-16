Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Watch live: PM gives virus update

by Gavin Fernando
16th Apr 2020 2:53 PM

 

Scott Morrison is providing an update on the coronavirus outbreak after a national cabinet meeting. Watch the video live above.

 

'Very sobering news': Australia told to prepare for worse

The PM said he need to prepare for some "very sobering news" economically.

"We know what the end expected impacts will be on employment and from the figures you have seen released from treasury, and the RBA have similar views as we have also seen in some of the IMF reporting as well.

"That is a figure we can note but it is not one we could expect to be held going forward, and we do need to prepare ourselves as a country for some very sobering news on the economic front in months ahead.

"I think Australians understand that and are ready for that, but it is always difficult to receive that news, that's why it's so important as a national cabinet Australian public understand that we are working on that road out and we are working on that road ahead in the recovery piece that will see people getting back into work and Australia getting through this into other side."

coronaviruspromo

 

'We're turning to the road out'

Scott Morrison says the government is turning to the "road out", reiterating Australia is looking towards moving past its initial response to the virus.

"Our intention has now been turning to the road out, having worked through the road in," he said. "That road to recovery on the other side as well.

"Importantly today at National Cabinet we received quite extensive briefings from the governor of the reserve Bank and the secretary of Treasury, Doctor Kennedy.

"At those briefings it was reinforced again to the National cabinet on a point that we strongly concur with the need to synchronise our health and economic responses to the virus. We must consider these responses conjointly.

"We must understand the impact of each, whether that in the modelling work we're doing, with responses and measures we are putting in place, this has to be considered together and understood together."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deputy mayor yet to be chosen for Lockyer council

        premium_icon Deputy mayor yet to be chosen for Lockyer council

        News The position of deputy mayor will be decided later this week at the newly-elected council’s first meeting.

        JOBS: 10 positions up for grabs right now

        premium_icon JOBS: 10 positions up for grabs right now

        News Despite the ongoing pandemic situation, there are many jobs available throughout...

        Shock figure facing hospitals even before pandemic

        premium_icon Shock figure facing hospitals even before pandemic

        Health Qld emergency departments under pressure before coronavirus pandemic

        Support centre to activate emergency relief via social media

        premium_icon Support centre to activate emergency relief via social media

        Life Weekly online competitions are just one way the centre is helping those in tough...