No new cases in Queensland as some restrictions lift

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has criticised Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington for the timing of an announcement on allowing people from COVID hot spots to attend funerals during the pandemic.

Mr Miles blasted Ms Frecklington saying she should 'have a look at herself' for proposing 'dangerous' funeral plans on the same day the state funeral for former Labor deputy Tim Mulherin was held.

He also took aim, saying Ms Frecklington would make 'risky' health decisions and override the advice of the chief health officer while being a puppet to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"Those decisions should be made by health bosses, not politicians," he said.

"What Deb Frecklington confirmed yesterday is she wouldn't take the health advice, she'd give the health advice … and she'll do what Scott Morrison tell her to do."

Deputy Premier Steven Miles is providing an update on COVID-19 cases. Picture: Attila Csaszar

He said what Ms Frecklington had proposed for funerals had already been considered by the Chief Health Officer and was 'deemed too unsafe'.

"She would make risky, dangerous decisions and direct the Chief Health Officer to change her directions," he said.

It comes as Queensland records no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, meaning only one new case in the past four days, allowing restrictions on the Darling Downs and Gold Coast to be lifted.

It's now more than four days since Queensland has had a case related to the south east's COVID clusters.

Mr Miles said the Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young had received further genome sequencing related to the state's latest cluster, confirming that all 48 cases were related.

Mr Miles said the low case numbers showed how health authorities were getting on top of those clusters.

He said some restrictions in the Darling Downs and Gold Coast regions would be lifted, including limits on gatherings in homes.

Up to 30 people will again be allowed in homes while visitors will be permitted in hospitals and aged care homes.

That comes after 17 days without new cases in those regions.

Asked about news that South Australia will open its borders to the ACT, Mr Miles said Queensland would take the number of cases in the ACT into account.

He said the Government would have more to say about borders before the end of September and was keen to look at what South Australia was doing.

Mr Miles said eight deaths had been recorded in Victoria in the past 24 hours due to COVID-19, more than the number of deaths recorded in Queensland during the entire pandemic.

Queensland's last death due to the pandemic virus was in April.

Six Queenslanders have died due to COVID-19, all of them in their 60s or older.