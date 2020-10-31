Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sport

GCDRU Semi-Final- Griffith v PBC Alleygators

by Nic Darveniza
31st Oct 2020 3:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Due to weather complications livestreaming may be hindered. 

A place in the 2020 Gold Coast District Rugby Union Final will be decided on Saturday when frontrunners Griffith University Colleges Knights take on Palm Beach Currumbin Alleygators.

Action will commence from 4pm on neutral territory at James Overell Park, the home of the Gold Coast Eagles, hosts what should be a fierce clash.

The Knights have proven unstoppable in 2020 with 64 competition points from a possible 65 after inclement weather forced a round-one draw.

>>> LIVE STREAM WILL BE ADDED TO THIS STORT SHORTLY BEFORE KICK-OFF <<<

The Gators were the second team to guarantee their place in the finals but a loss in the final round - a 31-10 defeat to Colleges - meant they drew the post-season short straw with a rematch in the semi-final.

Can the Alleygators learn from their mistakes of last week to produce the shock of the Gold Coast District Rugby Union season?

Or will the Colleges juggernaut roll through for a perfect 3/3 streak against this opposition?

More Stories

footy livestream livestreaming rugby sports

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laidley police raid sophisticated drug growing operation

        Premium Content Laidley police raid sophisticated drug growing operation

        News After swooping in on a Laidley home, Police discovered a sophisticated growing set up. DETAILS:

        Paramedics on scene at single-vehicle rollover accident

        Premium Content Paramedics on scene at single-vehicle rollover accident

        News Paramedics have been called to the scene of a traffic accident in the Lockyer...

        REPLAY: Palaszczuk v Frecklington in final debate

        REPLAY: Palaszczuk v Frecklington in final debate

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk v Deb Frecklington in final election debate

        Fire ant worker in Gatton court for unlicensed driving charge

        Premium Content Fire ant worker in Gatton court for unlicensed driving...

        Crime A FIRE ant eradication worker has appeared in Gatton court for two charges.