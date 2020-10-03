Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Basketball

WATCH LIVE: Girls Div 1 - SD Spartans v Townsville Flames

by Brayden Heslehurst
3rd Oct 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Semi-final spots will be up for grabs as the final pool games of the Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls State Championships take place today in Mackay.  

Reigning BQJBC champions, the undefeated Ipswich Force will look to take another step towards completing the double but will have to get past a tough Mackay side, who also sit without a loss in Pool A after day one.  

While the Gold Coast Waves and Cairns Dolphins are set to battle it out for top spot in Pool B as both teams look to avoid a crossover with the Force in the semi-finals.  

We have all the action here with every game on court four at McDonald's Mackay Stadium streamed live in this story.  

DAY 2 SCHEDULE  

  1. 8am: Girls Division 1 - SD Spartans v Townsville Flames  
  2. 9.30am: Girls Division 2 - SD Titans v Mackay Stars  
  3. 11am: Girls Division 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v Ipswich Force  
  4. 12.30pm: Girls Division 1 - Mackay Meteorettes v SWM Pirates Purple  
  5. 2pm: Girls Division 2 - TBA v TBA  
  6. 3.30pm: Girls Division 1 - Logan Thunder v Brisbane Capitals Gold  
  7. 5pm: Girls Division 1 - Ipswich Force v Mackay Meteorettes

More Stories

basketball basketball queensland state championships livestream
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business grants to create more than 600 jobs

        Premium Content Business grants to create more than 600 jobs

        News 600 jobs will be created in regional Queensland after the Palaszczuk Government allocated more $3.14 million to 15 rural businesses.

        Driver hospitalised after hatchback-station wagon crash

        Premium Content Driver hospitalised after hatchback-station wagon crash

        News A patient was rushed to hospital with head injuries following a two-car collision.

        Lockyer Valley raid uncovers man’s ‘impure’ drug stash

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley raid uncovers man’s ‘impure’ drug stash

        Crime A REGENCY Downs man says he has been ripped off, and the drugs weren’t pure when...

        Major market event to take over Gatton this weekend

        Premium Content Major market event to take over Gatton this weekend

        Community MORE than 50 stall holders have signed up to sell their goods, with an anticipated...