Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kirsten Jackson and Meaghan Scanlon.
Kirsten Jackson and Meaghan Scanlon.
Politics

WATCH LIVE AT 12: Gaven election debate

by Brianna Morris-Grant, Paul Weston, Andrew Potts
23rd Oct 2020 9:49 AM

CANDIDATES from the Gold Coast's most critical seat are facing off from 12pm today in our election forum.

The city's only Labor MP Meaghan Scanlon will take on her LNP opponent Kirsten Jackson in a debate with Sky News' Peter Gleeson at 12pm.

Following that, at 12.35pm, The Greens' Sally Spain and the Civil Liberties and Motorists Party's Reyna Drake will attend a virtual debate.

You can watch the debate between Ms Scanlon and Ms Jackson in the video player above from 12 o'clock.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE AT 12: Gaven election debate

More Stories

gaven how to vote labor livestream lnp politics queensland election 2020 voting voting booths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorbike rider airlifted to hospital after morning accident

        Premium Content Motorbike rider airlifted to hospital after morning accident

        News A motorbike rider has been airlifted to hospital.

        Rising Lockyer golfer teams up with Aussie cricketing legend

        Premium Content Rising Lockyer golfer teams up with Aussie cricketing legend

        Sport IN an unlikely match up, a Lockyer Valley golfer has teamed up with an iconic...

        FORECAST: Why not everyone will receive rain this week

        Premium Content FORECAST: Why not everyone will receive rain this week

        Weather YESTERDAY’S weather events are a taste of what’s yet to come. But here’s why some...

        INLAND RAIL: How flooding, crossings will impact local towns

        Premium Content INLAND RAIL: How flooding, crossings will impact local towns

        News FOREST Hill residents have raised flooding concerns about a huge Inland Rail...