WATCH: Incredible moment police resuscitate ‘lifeless’ baby

IT WAS just past 4pm on Wednesday, September 2 when Senior Constable Adrian Studholme went to the front area of Gracemere Police Station and returned to his colleagues with a suffocating 10-week-old child.

Three officers began CPR on the boy named Lucas; others helped his mother and called an ambulance.

It took 30 seconds for him to show signs of life.

The CPR continued for a minute.

Soon the ambulance picked up Lucas, who was taken from Rockhampton Hospital to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

There he stayed for three weeks and was diagnosed with congenital hyperthyroidism - a condition that had affected his ability to breathe.

Lucas is looking very well despite his very tough start in life! His mum is full of praise for Gracemere police who brought the 10-week-old boy back to life on the station's front counter. Posted by Queensland Police Service on Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Duaringa Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Paul James, who was at the Gracemere station along with members of the Rockhampton Child Protection Unit, said Lucas was blue and not breathing before he started compressions - the first time he had done CPR on a baby.

"It was quite daunting, quite emotional, but at the same time quite satisfying," he said about the ordeal.

"We do a lot of things where we don't have a positive result. I for one have done CPR many, many times throughout my career and I can say this is the very first time I've ever managed to get someone back doing CPR.

"It's a very proud moment today I think, for everyone that's been involved, to see little bub healthy, the right colour, responsive, and being a baby."

Police outside the Gracemere station.

Sgt James said everyone in the station knew exactly what to do as the situation unfolded.

"It was actually quite incredible to watch everyone just flick into their own role," he said.

"There was no words spoke, it was just what happened.

"When it was over … it was sort of that leftover lag of 'Well, what do we do now?'"

Lucas's mum said she rushed from her home to the police station as soon as she realised Lucas was having difficulties breathing, as she knew it would be faster than waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

She said it was "not a feeling you want to feel".

"Helpless," she said. "Absolutely helpless.

"You can't put in into words how you feel."

She said Lucas was now "doing great".

Gracemere Police Station Officer in Charge Matthew Hows said Lucas was "lifeless" when he arrived in his mother's arms, but that the officers were now "really glad to have Lucas back in the Gracemere community".

"I just need to say how proud I am of the police behind me for their exceptional work under really intense circumstances."