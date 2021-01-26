WATCH: Illegal rave DJ detained by border security in Gympie

German Dj picked up by border security outside Gympie court

A German DJ was detained by border security officers outside Gympie Magistrate Court this morning after being caught with drugs at an illegal rave in the region on January 2.

Moritz Alexander Wolf, 27, walked out of the courthouse in Channon St just after 11.15am wearing a black T-shirt and jeans.

Five Australian Border Force officials were waiting on the footpath outside the courthouse when he emerged, two of them wearing the official ABF uniform.

Australian security officers wait for Wolf outside Gympie Magistrates Court.

The ABF officers, four men and one woman, met Wolf next the flag pole at the front of the courthouse and spoke with him for about 30 seconds. Wolf was then seen consulting his lawyer before calmly rejoining the group and disappearing inside the Gympie Police Station.

The Magistrates Court had earlier heard police were called to the illegal rave held in state forest off Mortimer Rd on January 2, 2011, after more than 1000 people gathered to celebrate.

It heard police discussed with Wolf whether he had a role in organising the rave in the Gallangowan State Forest at Manumbar.

During that conversation they found cash and a clip seal bag of Ketamine inside a belt Wolf was wearing.

Wolf's lawyer said the drugs were for personal use.

Wolf was detained and taken to the Gympie Police Station.

She denied her client had any role in organising the rave and had only been invited to play as a DJ "for a small time".

Wolf, a German national in Australia on a working visa and living in Byron Bay, pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing the drug.

He was fined $250 and had no convictions recorded.

Wolf was then confronted by Australian Border Force officers as he left court.

The ABF has been contacted for comment.