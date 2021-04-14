Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cricket

WATCH: Final day of under 16 state championships

Tom Threadingham
14th Apr 2021 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland's best under 16 cricketers will look to finish strong when they run out for the third and final day of the livestreamed state championships on the Coast.

News Corp will be streaming from Field 1 only, with a 50-over clash between Embers and Flares to be broadcast from 9.30am.

Replays: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

Replay: Day 1 state cricket titles - Sparks vs Embers

TOP FIVE: Big hitting teens shine at state championships

Meanwhile, Sparks and Flash will face off on Field 2 (not livestreamed).

Embers head into their livestreamed clash after a gritty Twenty20 victory over Flash on Tuesday.

While they only posted 87 runs, a strong bowling effort saw them take the win by eight runs.

Flares have one win to their name, winning over Flash on Monday but losing to Sparks on Tuesday.

THE SCHEDULE

Wednesday

9:30am EMBERS v FLARES (Caloundra Field 1)

9:30am: SPARKS v FLASH (Caloundra Field 2). Not livestreamed

caloundra cricket club cricket livestream queensland cricket state cricket championships sunshine coast cricket association
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $12m works aimed at highway crash hotspot

        Premium Content $12m works aimed at highway crash hotspot

        News The state government has committed $12 million towards improving safety at a crash hotspot on the Brisbane Valley Highway

        Neighbours hear ‘gunshot’, police search for drive away car

        Premium Content Neighbours hear ‘gunshot’, police search for drive away car

        News A weapon discharged at a Lockyer Valley home is under investigation by police.

        Unlicensed driver crashes after falling asleep behind wheel

        Premium Content Unlicensed driver crashes after falling asleep behind wheel

        News A driver who fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car has been given a court...

        Replays: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Premium Content Replays: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Cricket Watch the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals