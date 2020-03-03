Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WANT TO BE HEARD: Rally outside the Bundaberg Courthouse for Paradise Dam.
WANT TO BE HEARD: Rally outside the Bundaberg Courthouse for Paradise Dam.
News

WATCH: Farmers and workers rally to save Paradise Dam

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAVE Paradise.

It's a simply message and one farmers and workers alike hope get through to the State Government and SunWater after a protest this morning.

Dozens of people rallied outside the Bundaberg Courthouse while day two of the Bundaberg hearings for the Paradise Dam Commission Inquiry were underway.

Signs with messages like: "Jobs will be lost", "Water is Sacred", "Community in Chaos", "$10 billion loss to Bundaberg" and "Save Our Water" were held by workers, farmers and business owners, while chants of "Save Paradise" were sung out.

This is a developing story, more to come.

bundaberg farmers paradise dam
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers stuck with low prices during national milk shortage

        premium_icon Farmers stuck with low prices during national milk shortage

        News DESPITE demand for local milk being double what farmers are producing, the price is staying put.

        Trials club revs into gear for new club series

        Trials club revs into gear for new club series

        News TAKING it slow and steady might not be what you’d expect of motorcycle riders – but...

        CANDIDATE: Residents as important as roads, rates, rubbish

        premium_icon CANDIDATE: Residents as important as roads, rates, rubbish

        News A SENSE of obligation and desire finish the work he started has spurred a...

        THE BEST: New competition launched for best in town

        THE BEST: New competition launched for best in town

        News WE want to know who has the best coffee, who’s the top hairdresser or the best...