WATCH: Drone footage shows Second Range Crossing progress

NEW DRONE footage released by Nexus Infrastructure has revealed exactly where the construction of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing is at.

The video, filmed towards the end of July, showed work progressing on most parts of the crossing, with bitumen laid on some parts of the road.

Other parts of the project, such as the section before the viaduct, are still a work in progress, with no actual road design evident in the video.

The release of the footage comes after submissions opened for the public to name the Second Range Crossing, as well as bridges and other sections of the road.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said official submissions from the public for the road's name would close on September 21.

"Community members can submit recognition names for the 41km road, 800m-long viaduct and the new twin arch bridges which span as part of the New England Highway over the new road," Mr Bailey said.

"School children across the Lockyer Valley and Toowoomba Regional Council areas will also have a chance to submit names for three key bridges.

"Schools will receive information on the nomination process, with names being submitted via principals for consideration."