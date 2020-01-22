Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Watch: Driver dodges two trucks head-on

by Danielle O’Neal
22nd Jan 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGER has described the terrifying moment she was confronted by two trucks head-on as she was driving in a 100km/h zone on a southern Darling Downs highway.

Jessica Hernandez, 18, from Ipswich, was driving on a highway near Inglewood on January 7 when the two trucks emerged, one on the wrong side of the highway apparently overtaking the other.

Dashcam footage shows the truck driving on the wrong side of the road, leaving Ms Hernandez no option but to drive between them, narrowly avoiding a collision.

"I had my lights on the whole time, high beam was on until I saw the lights of the approaching truck," Ms Hernandez said.

"I have reported it to police but with no number plate or company visible, there is not much they can do unless I can get that info."

Ms Hernandez said she had been asked if the truck in her lane was stationary.

"The truck is moving; you can see the water his tyres are kicking up, he had also applied brakes when he saw us," she said.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks head on lucky escape motoring truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Penal code catches up with serial flasher

        premium_icon Penal code catches up with serial flasher

        Crime Bronson Errol Ridgway approached two women in a car park and exposed himself to each of them, performing an indecent act.

        Council making money off charity forced to dump rubbish

        premium_icon Council making money off charity forced to dump rubbish

        News Volunteers are being forced to spend money that would otherwise help people in need...

        New storm warning issued for southeast Queensland

        New storm warning issued for southeast Queensland

        Weather 'Very dangerous' storm slams southeast Queensland.

        Rock groups band together to support regional fireys

        Rock groups band together to support regional fireys

        News Queensland rock groups are banding together in the Brisbane Valley to raise fund...