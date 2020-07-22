WATCH: Demolition of the Federal underway

Demolition of the Federal Backpackers is well underway.

The building was gutted by fire on Monday night after a blaze is believed to have started in the neighbouring Spotted Dog Tavern. 62 backpackers escaped from the hostel uninjured.

Federal Backpackers demolition continues:

Specialist equipment arrived in Bundaberg this afternoon after engineers inspected the remains of the building and deemed it too unsafe for fire investigators to enter.

Crews continue to hose the remnants of the building.

Barriers were erected and an excavator is being used to begin dismantling it from the top.

The third and second floors are now down and crews are continuing to work into the night on what's left of the building.

Crews hosed the building to control dust and evening rain also helped as onlookers gathered to watch.

The top floor is dismantled.

The NewMail understands that the entire building is likely to levelled overnight.

Earlier today Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Area Commander John Pappas said throughout the past 24 hours the fire investigation team had been working alongside police, the Bundaberg Regional Council and structural engineers to determine the fate of the Federal Backpackers.

Mr Pappas described the structural integrity of the building "challenged".