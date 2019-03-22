Menu
Login

Dashcam fool
Crime

WATCH: Dashcam shows P-plater's deadly move

by Ally Foster
22nd Mar 2019 9:18 AM

A RECKLESS P-plate driver has been caught on camera driving on the wrong side of the road to beat busy traffic.

The incident was caught on dashcam in Strathfield, Sydney and sent to Ray Hadley.

"Ray was sent this dashcam video of an idiot P-plater in a Range Rover not only overtaking double lines but pushing its way into busy traffic," a Facebook post by the Ray Hadley Morning Show read.

Footage shows the driver in trying to push their way back into the queue after crossing double lines to get ahead.

As other motorists wait patiently to turn onto Parramatta Rd the P-plater decides they don't want to wait and takes off on the opposite side of the road again.

They make it to the front and pull out in front of oncoming traffic, completely ignoring the red light.

Fortunately no one was hurt by the dangerous stunt.

dangerous driving dashcam editors picks p-plates traffic video

Top Stories

    Vehicle rolls at intersection

    Vehicle rolls at intersection

    News The incident happened on the Warrego Highway.

    Orman adds jewel to trophy cabinet

    Orman adds jewel to trophy cabinet

    News Gatton-born jockey ready for winter racing carnival

    Lack of water forces expo cancellation

    Lack of water forces expo cancellation

    News It was a mutual agreement to postpone due to drought conditions

    Community supports family after father-of-three loses battle

    Community supports family after father-of-three loses battle

    News His family are "absolutely shattered”.