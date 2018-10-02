Menu
Login
Sheep
Sheep "surfs" on top of truck in New Zealand
News

WATCH: Daredevil sheep 'surfs' on top of truck

Kate Dodd
by
2nd Oct 2018 9:39 AM | Updated: 12:56 PM

EWE wouldn't believe it if you didn't see it: introducing the world's first daredevil sheep. 

New Zealand's Ada Rangiwai coudln't believe her eyes when she saw a sheep "surfing" on top of a truck as she was travelling down an Auckland motorway. 

Ada filmed the sheep's antics as the vehicle she was in travelled past the truck. 

Through laughter, she says in the video: "Like how did it get up there, honestly to God, how did the sheep get on the truck?" 

The video showed a truck pulled over with it's hazard lights on and the sheep is walking to wards the back of the truck. 

Related Items

editors picks new zeland sheep truck
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Wheelchair challenge set to be an 'eye opener'

    Wheelchair challenge set to be an 'eye opener'

    News Jim McDonald, Chris Wilson and Michael Hagan are just some of participants who will spend 24 hours restricted to a wheelchair this Friday.

    • 2nd Oct 2018 1:28 PM
    Positivity, support gets Brooke through cancer battle

    Positivity, support gets Brooke through cancer battle

    News The event will be held in Gatton in October.

    Determination and dedication are his drivers of success

    Determination and dedication are his drivers of success

    News Keeping customers happy is one of his favourite things about the job

    Neaves starts strong for October premiership

    Neaves starts strong for October premiership

    Horses Three race meets will be held at Marburg this month.

    Local Partners