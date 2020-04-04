Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

WATCH: Dad swipes lavish bracelet from shop

by Lea Emery
4th Apr 2020 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A GOLD Coast dad spent almost five minutes looking at a $6000 bracelet before racing out of a shop with it.

Danny Robert Brown pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to multiple charges including stealing.

CCTV footage shows Brown, 30, talking to a shop assistant at the Robina Cash Converters just after 1pm on New Year's Eve last year.

Danny Robert Brown examines the $6000 bracelet before he races out the door. Picture: Supplied
Danny Robert Brown examines the $6000 bracelet before he races out the door. Picture: Supplied

It shows him looking at the bracelet and holding it before handing it back. After almost five minutes of conversation, Brown picks up the bracelet again and runs from the shop.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Daniel McShane said it was an "expensive item" which was lost.

"It's a bracelet and it's nearly 100 grams in weight in gold that was priced to sell at $6475," he said.

Defence lawyer Joe Wicking, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Brown was remorseful for his actions.

Brown, a former scaffolder, has been in custody for 33 days.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse sentenced Brown to eight months' prison with immediate parole release.

Originally published as WATCH: Dad swipes lavish bracelet from shop

More Stories

coronavirus crime editors picks queensland crime thief

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Staff hope free childcare offer will boost centre numbers

        premium_icon Staff hope free childcare offer will boost centre numbers

        News All staff have had hours cut and the centre has lost half its clients.

        Isolation won’t hold back region’s best personal trainer

        premium_icon Isolation won’t hold back region’s best personal trainer

        News This PT, who specialises in women’s health and fitness, has won your vote as best...

        Grand final cancellation doesn't dampen premiership spirits

        premium_icon Grand final cancellation doesn't dampen premiership spirits

        News While there’s disappointment at the lack of finals, the Bluedogs are still...

        Coronavirus Gatton: All you need to know today

        Coronavirus Gatton: All you need to know today

        Health Cruise ship deaths, long queues at the border, questions over tests