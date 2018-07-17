WATCH: Close encounter with whales off Mackay coast Ashley Pillhofer Full Profile Login to follow

A MACKAY boatie has shared footage of a close encounter with migrating whales off the Mackay coast.

Fisherman Ian Kay posted a video in the Facebook group Mackay Offshore Boating Buddies Tag Along of two whales he came across while out on the water.

Mr Kay said he would not be crossing the shipping channel (in the outer harbour) at night, while whale numbers are strong in the region.

In the video, two enormous whales can be seen emerging from the water very close to the boat.