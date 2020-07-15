Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

WATCH: Chris vs Liam Hemsworth on Queensland sand dunes

by Amy Price
15th Jul 2020 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

The Hemsworth brothers put their competitive streak to the test during their Queensland beach trip.

The Australian actors, who celebrated the border reopening with a family camping drip to Double Island Point, north of Noosa, over the weekend, both shared videos on Wednesday of themselves surfing down a sand dune.

While Chris enjoys a relatively smooth run, Liam loses his hat and slips off the board, grimacing as he says "my ass".

He's then jumped on by the kids as Chris says "smash him".

"What a weekend! My attempt at surfing down the sand dune was definitely better than @chrishemsworth," Liam Hemsworth wrote.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The family trip, which included Chris wife Elsa Pataky and their children, and friends Luke and April Munro, was in partnership with Lotus Caravans.

Chris thanked the company for "hooking us up" saying "Another incredible few days on the Australian coast".

Originally published as WATCH: Chris vs Liam Hemsworth on Queensland sand dunes

Picture: Chris and Liam Hemsworth camping on Queensland's Double Island.
Picture: Chris and Liam Hemsworth camping on Queensland's Double Island.

More Stories

celebrity chris hemsworth liam hemsworth

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        premium_icon Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        Crime AN ALLEGED late-night crime spree resulted in a car crash and two teens arrested for stealing a shotgun and ammunition.

        'Friendly backpacker’ fined $1300 for morning walk

        premium_icon 'Friendly backpacker’ fined $1300 for morning walk

        Crime A backpacker said she greeted a group of people in a paddock when a police car...

        Drunk driver refuses RBT, fears catching virus

        premium_icon Drunk driver refuses RBT, fears catching virus

        Crime A Lockyer man refused to co-operate with police after he was pulled over for a...

        Cannabis, pipe found in drug drivers cars

        premium_icon Cannabis, pipe found in drug drivers cars

        News Three drivers have been busted for drug-related driving matters this week.