Incredible images show inland sea in Queensland’s Outback, as the state’s southwest continues to endure major flooding, stranding entire herds of cattle.
Weather

Watch: Cattle marooned in Outback ocean

by Nathan Edwards
12th Mar 2020 6:52 PM
INCREDIBLE footage has emerged of an inland sea in Queensland's Outback, as the state's southwest continues to endure major flooding.

As intense winds and rainfall continues to fall across the Queensland coast, there are some farmers more inland still feeling the aftermath of the past weeks of prolonged downfall.

In the area around the town of Thargomindah, what used to be hectares of dry grazing land is now awash, leaving entire herds of cattle stranded.

Incredible images from the Cloncurry Mustering Company show large parts of the normally arid region underwater in an endless inland sea of brown water.

Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company
Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company
Helicopters are the only way farmers can get out to see their waterlogged stock.

In one photo, the water can be seen almost engulfing an entire hard, sitting just below their heads as they struggle to find higher ground.

Other southwest towns such as St George are still recovering after last month's floods saw the Balonne River reach a peak of 12.2m, cutting the town off completely for days.

Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company
Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company
