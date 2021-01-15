WATCH: Three new cases as Premier to face grilling

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed three new COVID-19 cases overnight as she is expected to face tough questions over the handling of two people in hotel quarantine who were able to leave the facility before testing positive for the highly infectious UK strain of COVID-19.

Two of the cases were acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine, while the third is a historical case in Cairns.

All 129 Grand Chancellor guests have tested negative but Ms Palaszczuk has repeated there needed to be more options for hotel quarantine on the table, with her to take the "mining camps" proposal to national cabinet.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said authorities had followed up the "vast majority" of those associated with the Hotel Grand Chancellor.

It comes as the Courier-Mail on Thursday reported that two people - a woman and her father - in hotel quarantine who tested positive for COVID-19 had just hours earlier been taken to hospital for unrelated medical treatment, with the government initially refusing to answer questions about the incident.

When approached for comment, the government initially refused to explain how the woman was allowed to accompany her father, also infected with the COVID strain, to the Royal Brisbane Hospital before returning to the Grand Chancellor hotel on Monday.

At 11am on Thursday, The Courier-Mail directly asked health staff about the incident, including how she was able to return to the hotel where sources say she startled staff who had not been alerted to her return.

But in a response shortly before 4pm on Thursday, Queensland Health refused to explain how the woman was transported back to the Grand Chancellor, only explaining the protocols for taking people to hospital.

Queensland Health eventually confirmed that the was in fact transported to and from the facility via ambulance in full protective gear.

LATEST RESTRICTIONS AND HEALTH ALERTS

Until 1am, Friday January 22:

MASKS

Must be worn in indoor places, including shopping centres and supermarkets, gyms, workplaces where people cannot socially distance and where it is safe to do so, places of worship, libraries, public transport, taxis and ride share vehicles.

Must be carried at all times.

Are not required to be worn when outdoors at a safe distance from other people (for example, walking a dog), in private vehicles or doing

strenuous exercise.

BUSINESSES AND VENUES

Indoors: 1 person

per 4sq m

Outdoors:

1 person per 2sq m

Seated eating and drinking only

Smaller venues up to 200sq m: 1 person per 2sq m up to a maximum of 50

No dancing except

for weddings

GATHERINGS

Up to 20 in homes and public spaces

Weddings: Up to 100. No restrictions on dancing

Funerals: Up to 100

Indoor concert venues or theatres: 50% capacity, or 1 person per 4sq m - whichever is greater

Outdoor stadiums: 50% capacity with COVIDSafe plans

Restrictions on visits to hospitals, aged care, disability accommodation and prisons remain.

QUEENSLAND HEALTH ALERTS FOR TESTING:

SOUTHSIDE BRISBANE (RELATED TO CLEANER AND PARTNER)

Two sites were added to the contact tracing list after the quarantine hotel cleaner's partner tested positive on Monday.

Anyone who visited Bunnings Warehouse in Acacia Ridge from 2pm to 2:40pm on Tuesday, January 5, and Sunnybank Cellars in Sunnybank Hills from 2:05pm to 2:15pm on Wednesday, January 6, has been urged to get tested and quarantine at home for 14 days regardless of the outcome.

An urgent public health alert was issued late on Saturday evening, ordering anyone who had visited Coles at Sunnybank Hills Shoppingtown on January 5, 7.30am-8am, or Woolworths Calamvale North on January 3, 11am-noon to get tested and quarantine for 14 days, regardless of the test result.

The Public Health Unit confirmed anyone who attended these venues at these times was now considered to be a close contact with a Brisbane quarantine hotel cleaner who tested positive to the UK variant.

The Nextra newsagency at Sunnybank Hills was also added to this list of "critical importance".

Authorities have also asked anybody on the Altandi to Roma St Station train at 7am on January 2 and Central to Altandi train at 4pm on January 2 to get tested.

MALENY (RELATED TO PASSENGER FROM MELBOURNE)

Health alerts have been issued for three venues in Maleny after a woman flew from Melbourne to Brisbane and then drove to the Sunshine Coast hinterland town on January 5. The woman also had the UK mutant strain of COVID-19 and had been in quarantine in Melbourne for 10 days before being allowed to fly but has since tested positive for the virus. At the time 10 days was the required quarantine period and no exit test was required.

Dr Young said the risk was "extremely low" but said Queensland Health wanted to be cautious.

Queensland Health has urged anyone who visited the Cappriccios Italian Pizza Restaurant on January 6, between 6.30pm and 7pm, to get tested.

They have also issued the same advice for those who visited Purple Palate Cellars between 4.15pm and 4.25pm on January 7 as well as the Maleny Woolworths supermarket on the same day between 4.30pm and 4.50pm.

Anyone in the Maleny area with any symptoms has also been urged to come forward for testing.

Dr Young said health authorities wanted to test passengers on Jetstar flight JQ570 but she said Queensland Health had already contacted all passengers.

Originally published as WATCH: Case update as Premier to face grilling over hotel drama