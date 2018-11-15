Menu
Login
A car was engulfed in flames after it overheated at Banora Point.
A car was engulfed in flames after it overheated at Banora Point. Rick Koenig
News

WATCH: Car bursts into flames at Banora Point

Rick Koenig
by
15th Nov 2018 2:14 PM | Updated: 2:46 PM

A FURIOUS fire has engulfed a car which overheated while driving on the Pacific Motorway through Banora Point.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue Station Officer Pryce Conlan said firies received the call at about 1.45pm and arrived at the scene four minutes later to find an old Holden Commodore up in flames.

 

He said the two passengers of the vehicle were safe and well while traffic was blocked northbound on the highway for approximately 15 minutes while the fire was extinguished, which took around 10 minutes.

NSW police and Ambulance also attended.

Mr Conlan said the motorway had since been reopened and the burnt-out car towed from the scene.

banora point editors picks fire fire and rescue nsw tweed fire and rescue
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Severe storms predicted for Lockyer Valley across weekend

    Severe storms predicted for Lockyer Valley across weekend

    Weather The Bureau of Meteorology is urging people to keep an eye out for warnings.

    School celebrates remarkable moments

    School celebrates remarkable moments

    News Students are recognised for their improvements in the classroom.

    Patient taken to hospital after snake bite

    Patient taken to hospital after snake bite

    News They were bitten on the foot.

    Dancers earn valuable reward for passion and commitment

    Dancers earn valuable reward for passion and commitment

    News Talented trio all began dancing at a young age.

    Local Partners