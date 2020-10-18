WATCH: Brisbane Capitals host QSL Basketball quarterfinals

Capitals look to take down Ipswich and Logan as they host QSL quarterfinal clashes

Capitals look to take down Ipswich and Logan as they host QSL quarterfinal clashes

It's win or go home this weekend as the Brisbane Capitals welcome the Logan Thunder and Ipswich Force to Auchenflower Stadium for the Queensland State League elimination quarterfinals.

In the men's clash, it will be a replay or arguably the game of the season when NBL star Jason Cadee and the Capitals take on a Logan side stacked with former NBL talents as well as rising talents.

The two teams out on a show in their regular season match-up with the Thunder coming back from a 25-point deficit to be just seconds away from an upset victory before a last-second three-pointer from Tim Soong saved the Capitals and sent the game into overtime.

The livestream for the game will appear 30 minutes before tip-off.

From there, it was all Brisbane who ran away with the win but were made to fight for it in a game that turned Logan's season around as the Thunder finished the season on a five-game winning streak to make the postseason.

Brisbane Bullets player Jason Cadee in this Brisbane Capitals uniforms, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

The Thunder face a tough task defensively trying to limit the Capitals firepower featuring Cadee as well as Jarred Bairstow, Nick Stoddart and the rest of the support crew.

But Logan have a lot of experience on their side with former NBL players Mick and Chris Cedar as well as Mitch Young on top of young Brisbane Bullets talent Kian Dennis and other youngsters including Atem Bior and Boston Mazlin.

Former NBL player and Logan Thunder guard Michael Cedar.

While in the women's clash, the surprise packets of the season in the young and up and coming Capitals will look to add a semi-final appearance to an impressive season when they clash with former WNBL guard Amy Lewis and the Force.

Brisbane have exceeded expectations this season under Michael Van Dongen and following a breakout season from young gun Georgia Woolley, big Meg Essex and the improvement of Maddie Woodford will go into the game with confidence.

Brisbane Capitals young gun Georgia Woolley. Picture: Fan Fair

The Capitals only lost three games all season, two of them to the top two teams in Logan and Southern Districts, who they pushed for three quarters last week.

But like the men's quarterfinal, Brisbane will face an experienced side who go into the game in hot form with the Force only loss in the latter stages of the season coming against Gold Coast last week.

Ipswich Force co-captain Amy Lewis. Picture: Megan Low

And with Lewis firing as well as young sharpshooter Catherine McGregor and fellow guard Georgia Ralph, the Force are a big chance of causing an upset against the third-placed Capitals.

Tip-off for the women's game is at 4pm followed by the men at 6pm.

Originally published as WATCH: Brisbane Capitals host QSL Basketball quarterfinals