Toowoomba Motel Theft
Crime

WATCH: Brazen motel burglary metres from a murder scene

Michael Nolan
18th Dec 2019 8:48 AM | Updated: 10:46 AM
TWO thieves walked into the Country Gardens Motor Inn - in full view CCTV cameras and about 300m from an murder investigation - and stole a cash box.

Manager Nicole Thomson was surprised the thieves could be so brazen.

"There was plenty of police around the corner and I find it strange these men would risk it," she said.

CCTV footage captured the men walking in the front door and behind the reception desk to steal a secure box, about 7.30 last night.

"It is like they knew to go straight to that draw," Ms Thomson said

"The box was bolted to the draw but they pulled the whole thing out."

The thieves made off with the day's takings, about $370.

"It wasn't much because everyone pays with a credit card these days" Ms Thomson said.

While this is the first time Ms Thomson had been burgled, she said it was only a matter of time before it happened.

"It makes you wonder about everyone walking through the door but that is the way Toowoomba is going," she said.

"People think it is their right to take something they see."

Toowoomba police are investigating the theft.

While officers were nearby guarding the building where Peter Weaver was killed, a police spokesman said they could not have intervened.

"They were tasked with guarding a crime scene," he said.

Police asked anyone with knowledge of crime - or the offenders' identity - to phone Policelink on 131 444.

