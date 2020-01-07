Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Axe used to break into Marian business
Crime

WATCH: Brazen bandits smash way into town’s shop

Zizi Averill
7th Jan 2020 11:35 AM | Updated: 1:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men violently smashed through the glass front door of a Marian business early this morning.

The video depicts two men, one holding what is believed to be an axe and another a small hammer, breaking into the Anzac Ave business at 3.13am.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said, once inside, one of the offenders unsuccessfully tried to break into a secured display unit, repeatedly striking it with the axe.

Mackay Police released this CCTV footage of a business break-in at Marian on January 7 2020.
Mackay Police released this CCTV footage of a business break-in at Marian on January 7 2020.

The two men fled the store after 30 seconds inside.

Const Smith said nothing appeared to have been stolen from the business but significant damage was caused.

He is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The incident comes as the quiet valley community faced a 33 per cent increase in unlawful entry cases from January to November last year.

The 18 recorded offences marked an 18-year high, Queensland Crime Statistics showed.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2000044322

crime stoppers mackay mackay crime marian marian crime marian police policelink senior constable steve smith
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver discovers you should always open official mail

        premium_icon Driver discovers you should always open official mail

        News A 21-year-old woman ignored an important letter warning her not to drive until her licence suspension was over

        Man airlifted to hospital after fallen tree traps him

        premium_icon Man airlifted to hospital after fallen tree traps him

        News Horror tree lopping accident traps man for hours on rural property

        Thousands flow to RSL branches to boost veteran support

        premium_icon Thousands flow to RSL branches to boost veteran support

        News Lockyer Valley RSLs will share in more than $30,000 in federal funding to help...

        IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those due in court