Menu
Login
Mackay Regional Council's Materials Recovery Facility at Paget
Mackay Regional Council's Materials Recovery Facility at Paget Stuart Quinn
Politics

Waste levy now one step closer

Madura Mccormack
by
7th Sep 2018 6:00 AM

THE controversial government-imposed waste levy bill has been introduced into parliament.

In a statement yesterday, the state government said it was now "one step closer to stopping New South Wales trucks from dumping waste in Queensland".

The State Government's proposed levy will come into effect in 2019 at $70 per tonne of general waste to landfill, and cost as much as $150 per tonne for regulated waste-on top of rates already imposed by local councils.

The levy is expected to increase by $5 a year for four years for general waste.

The council has previously voiced its concern for the waste levy, and will propose the government consider introducing a two-band levy system in line with NSW and Victoria, with different rates between metropolitan and regional areas.

The levy will begin on 4 March 2019.

nsw queensland rubbish dumping waste levy
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Mother-of-two prioritises others despite her own hardship

    Mother-of-two prioritises others despite her own hardship

    News To keep herself busy Ms Giles volunteers as a receptionist and works in the community garden which helps feed those experiencing homelessness.

    Never a bridge too far for Carol and her beloved Toogoolawah

    Never a bridge too far for Carol and her beloved Toogoolawah

    News She served as a councillor from 1983 to 1990.

    Planting seeds overseas benefits Queensland productivity

    Planting seeds overseas benefits Queensland productivity

    News Dr Harper has been working on the project for close to ten years.

    Touch star made to sweat in trying World Cup conditions

    Touch star made to sweat in trying World Cup conditions

    News The 17-year-old scored eight tries.

    Local Partners