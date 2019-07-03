Waste levy changes come into play across state

WASTE NOTICE: Noosa businesses will have to look at redirecting its waste away from landfill or pay the price of a waste levy. Overflowing rubbih is not a good look, feel or smell for Noosa.

Peter Gardiner

DOMESTIC waste disposal fees for Somerset locals has remained unchanged under the Queensland Government's new waste levy.

The levy impacts 39 councils across the state, or about 90 per cent of the state's population.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the only Somerset site impacted by the levy was the Esk Refuse and Recycling Centre and Landfill at Coal Creek.

"Transfer stations at Coominya, Harlin and Kilcoy are not assessed under the levy regulation,” he said.

"However, waste transferred from these sites to the Esk landfill forms part of the overall leviable waste for Somerset Regional Council.

"To facilitate the implementation of the levy, council successfully secured a State Government grant to install a weighbridge and improve security at the Esk site.

"Importantly, the government has committed to ensuring the levy has no direct impact on households.”

Cr Lehmann said council had installed new signage at the Esk site and released new promotional material to better explain the levy.