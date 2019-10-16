Waste disposal facility in works for cattle trucks

FRUSTRATED truckies may have the opportunity to relieve themselves of one of the shittier parts of their job, if plans for a new livestock effluent disposal facility go ahead.

On lengthy journeys, overflowing effluent tanks can lead to unpleasant wastewater spillages on the roads, particularly in areas along major roadways such as the D’Aguilar Highway.

The Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association have secured a grant to assist with the installation of a new disposal facility along the highway, but until recently, have been unable to find a cost-efficient site.

After months of liaison between ALRTA, the Department of Transport and Main Roads, and Somerset Regional Council, the existing truck rest area at Colinton, between Harlin and Moore, has been identified as a potential location, as a suitable hard stand already exists.

However, more investigations are required before the project could go ahead.

In the report put forth at the most recent Somerset Council Meeting, Director of Operations Andrew Johnson advised council were in the best position to carry out this investigation.

“While it can be debated that the livestock effluent issue is somebody’s else’s concern, the impact on livestock effluent on the Somerset community is real,” he said.

“Hence, council may wish to invest some funds in establishing, if the Colinton site provides a suitable solution.”

The next round of funding from the Commonwealth Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program is expected to be released soon, and the effluent disposal facility project would be eligible under this fund.

Councillors agreed to commission a consultant to investigate the Colington site, while also beginning negotiations with ALRTA and DTMR to apply for further funding through the HVSPP, should the site be approved.