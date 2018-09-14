Was Meghan picking up dog poo?

A tourist is convinced she captured Meghan Markle on a London street cleaning up after her dog. Picture: Twitter

A tourist is convinced she captured Meghan Markle on a London street cleaning up after her dog. Picture: Twitter

A PHOTO claiming to show Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with a dog outside of Kensington Palace has sent Twitter into a frenzy - but it is a fake.

The photo shows a woman - dressed in all black - standing near the Kensington Palace gates in West London as her dog squats down to do its business, reports The Sun.

It was shared on Twitter by US journalist Lisa Petrillo, who claims she spotted Meghan this week while on holiday in London.

But royal sources strenuously denied to The Sun that the woman in the picture is Meghan.

A source told the publication: "It's not her."

So incredibly enough, walking by @kensingtonroyal -we spotted this beautiful, woman with a familiar air”outside the entrance to the private residence where Harry& Meghan live . MEGHAN!? her dog was doing his business. She couldn’t have been sweeter. #princessespickuppooptoo pic.twitter.com/G0SkQelmPE — Lisa Petrillo (@LisaPetrillo) 12 September 2018

Others also took to Twitter to suggest the same image could have appeared on microblogging site Tumblr in 2014 - sharing file data to prove it was an old picture, but The Sun has been unable to verify this.

And the dog in the latest photo shares different markings to those of Meghan's beloved dogs - a beagle called Guy and a Labrador-shepherd mix called Bogart. She also reportedly adopted a black Labrador, Oz, with Prince Harry in recent months.

The photo had sent Twitter into a frenzy after fans believed it showed Prince Harry's new wife in public without security.

Animal-lover, Meghan, with her beloved Beagle, Guy. Picture: Instagram

Sharing the snap on Twitter, Ms Petrillo claimed: "So incredibly enough, walking by Kensington Royal - we spotted this beautiful, woman with a familiar air where Harry & Meghan live.

"MEGHAN!? her dog was doing his business.

"She couldn't have been sweeter. #princessespickuppooptoo"

She later added that the woman did pick up the dog's business, adding: "I'm still in total shock! I pet her dog!"

The photograph shows the woman standing with her face down, staring at her phone. Her hair appears to be tucked into a ponytail underneath a black cap covering her face.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo - debating on whether or not it was in fact the actual Duchess.

Meghan, pre-royal days, with Guy and Bogart. Bogart is now said to be living with friends in the US. Picture: Instagram

One wrote: "Sure looks like Meghan to me!"

Another added: "What are the odds!!!!!!?? Have so much fun!!!"

But others weren't so sure, with one writing: "That's not her … nor is it her dog."

Another added: "Totally not Meghan and doesn't remotely look like her dog Guy. Cute dog though."

Meghan has always been a dog-lover and was heartbroken when she had to leave Bogart, her beloved Labrador-German Shepherd mix behind in Toronto when she moved to the UK.

Meghan Markle is a massive animal lover. Picture: Getty Images

Her other dog, a beagle named Guy, was flown to the UK in November but Bogart was thought too old to make the long plane journey.

He is reportedly being looked after by friends of Meghan.

Yet despite the cynicism, the entertainment reporter has since insisted that it was a true encounter.

Meghan and Harry reportedly adopted a black Labrador named Oz. Picture: Nils Jorgensen/Cover Images

She wrote on Twitter: "I'm here on vacation.

"NOT working. Spotted her - as did many of us. We were thrilled - don't care if you don't believe. Sorry you're so negative. It was just a sweet moment I shared.

"More important things to worry about. wow."

