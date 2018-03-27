Menu
Login
News

Warwick house catches fire while owners are not home

HOUSE FIRE: Crews were called to Rose St last night where a fire had started in the bathroom of a house.
HOUSE FIRE: Crews were called to Rose St last night where a fire had started in the bathroom of a house. Bev Lacey
Elyse Wurm
by

WARWICK fire crews were called to a house fire on Rose St last night, which started while the occupants were not at home.

Called to the scene at 7.42pm, crews arrived to find a small fire in the bathroom in the back corner of the house.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said two trucks, a water tanker and smaller appliance from Warwick all responded to the blaze.

The fire was brought under control and crews left the scene about 9.25pm.

A fire investigation team will return to the home today to determine the cause of the fire.

Topics:  bathroom fire editors picks house fire queensland fire and emergency services rose st

Warwick Daily News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Blueprint to strengthen Queensland's biosecurity announced at Grantham.

Queen's Baton Relay is the chance to highlight local heroes

Ann Bichel of Forest Hill is one of 18 Lockyer Valley locals who will carry the Queen's Baton Relay through Gatton tomorrow.

Local heroes will carry the baton through Gatton on Thursday.

John O'Brien found a home in Gatton

FAREWELL: Close to 1000 people farewelled John O'Brien at a service on Friday after he passed away on March 16.

John O'Brien passed away on Friday, March 16.

Lockyer Valley choir seeking right balance

LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church.

The Lockyer Valley choir are seeking more male members.

Local Partners