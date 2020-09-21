Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BURNOUTS: Police believe the group of five were hooning at the time of the incident. Picture: file
BURNOUTS: Police believe the group of five were hooning at the time of the incident. Picture: file
News

Warwick girl remains in ICU after horror Gold Coast crash

Jessica Paul
21st Sep 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 16-YEAR-OLD Warwick girl remains in intensive care after suffering serious head injuries in a high-speed car crash on the Gold Coast.

The teen was a passenger in one of two vehicles that crashed into a creek bed on Burnside Rd at Ormeau yesterday, during what police believe was a hooning incident.

A Metro South Health spokeswoman confirmed the Warwick girl remained in a critical but stable condition in the ICU at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A teen boy from Warwick, another two from Allora, and a 15-year-old girl from Boonah were also involved in the crash.

All four people were transported to Gold Coast Hospital with a range of minor injuries.

The scene of the crash at Burnside Road, Ormeau. Picture: Lea Emery / Gold Coast Bulletin
The scene of the crash at Burnside Road, Ormeau. Picture: Lea Emery / Gold Coast Bulletin

At this stage, no charges have been laid.

The crash occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning, when police responded to reports of hooning on the Gold Coast road at about 1.15am.

Police said they attempted to intercept one of the cars involved, but it drove off at a high speed.

The vehicle and a second car were found crashed into a creek bed a short time later.

A QPS spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit's investigations were ongoing under supervision by the Ethical Standards Command.

crash emergency injuries
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Desperate plea for plan to save Queensland

        Premium Content Desperate plea for plan to save Queensland

        News Creating jobs and driving down crime are overwhelmingly the top priorities across the state the Your Say 2020 survey has revealed.

        What Queenslanders really think of our state

        Premium Content What Queenslanders really think of our state

        News Sentiment survey: Queenslanders have their say

        Brett Forte inquest date set after family plea

        Premium Content Brett Forte inquest date set after family plea

        Crime An inquest into the shooting death of police officer Brett Forte has finally been...

        Man drives himself to pub after allegedly being stabbed

        Premium Content Man drives himself to pub after allegedly being stabbed

        Crime A man in his 40s was allegedly stabbed in the chest on Friday night