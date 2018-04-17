Warwick Cowboys rope in the Gatton Hawks

Dennis Burgoyne is tackled during the Gatton Hawks 38-22 loss to the Warwick Cowboys on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks could not take advantage of home comforts on a scorching hot Sunday, losing their first home game of the season at Cahill Park to the Warwick Cowboys.

Coming off an emphatic first-up win against Pittsworth, the Hawks started strongly and went into the half-time break with a slim two-point lead after fighting back from behind following Joe Fuimaono's opener.

Although Cliff Brown crossed to score in the first five minutes of the second half, poor ball control and too many unforced errors allowed Warwick back into it and they took full advantage.

The visitors scored five unanswered tries, including a hat-trick to winger Declan McLoughlin, to storm home.

A late try by Billy Jackwitz, his second, was not enough and the Hawks went down 38-22.

Gatton are now sixth on the table after three games and will take on Oakey this weekend, who sit level with them on points.

Reserve Grade got over the line in an ugly, see-sawing clash against a tough Warwick outfit.

Tries to Callum Woolacott, Daniel Nolan, Francis Han and Kalem Marsh put them within touching distance and Raymond Erbacher's effort with less than two minutes to go got them over the line for a 22-20 victory.

Another win for Second Division on the weekend pushed them up to second on the table.

They started well with a couple of quick tries and went into the interval up by 10, before running away with it in the second half, recording a commanding 42-16 win.

Kalem Marsh, Nick Poole, Andrew Lerch and Ian O'Shea, who scored three tries, were the best on ground for the Hawks.

Under 18s assistant coach Jasin Buhse hailed his side's 38-20 success on the weekend as their "coming of age”.

The young Hawks continued their perfect start to the season with their fourth win from four games.

"The first half was everything we asked of in preparation of owning the middle, completing after points, limiting mistakes,” Buhse said.

"An early second half mistake led to a try to Warwick but we replied instantly.

"The later stages got a bit messy based on a slight lack of fitness which will be a focus moving forward.”

Man of the match Tyson White bagged four tries, while Dylan White had his best game yet and Dylan Flanagan controlled things with his superb kicking game.

All four grades will now play away at Oakey on Saturday.